Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $198.57 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.