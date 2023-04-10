Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 38,411 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,411 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

