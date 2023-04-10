Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,853 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.06.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.37 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.