Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
