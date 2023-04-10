Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

About Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

