Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 516.83 ($6.42).

AV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.46) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($7.00) to GBX 560 ($6.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.71) to GBX 546 ($6.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,775.19). In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.17), for a total value of £1,341,055.04 ($1,665,493.09). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,302 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,775.19). 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AV opened at GBX 417.10 ($5.18) on Wednesday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.25) and a one year high of GBX 593.42 ($7.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 432.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 20.70 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,157.89%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

