Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $828.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $772.66 and a 200-day moving average of $745.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

