Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 138.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CRH by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,774,000 after acquiring an additional 803,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,465,000 after acquiring an additional 590,914 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,212,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 140.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 217,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.