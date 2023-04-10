Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 421 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Waste Management stock opened at $163.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

