Ballentine Partners LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.41) to GBX 5,790 ($71.91) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $66.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

