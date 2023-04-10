Ballentine Partners LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $156.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.71. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

