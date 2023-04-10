Ballentine Partners LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.