Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $472.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $554.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

