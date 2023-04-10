Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in LKQ by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $59.33.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

