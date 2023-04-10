Barclays Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $98.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $94.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 762,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.