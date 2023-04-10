Barclays Trims Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price to $6.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

