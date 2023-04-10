Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TROW stock opened at $109.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

