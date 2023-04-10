Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

