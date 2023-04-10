Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $196.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $207.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

