Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires Shares of 26,562 Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth about $6,156,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SG shares. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Insider Activity

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186 over the last 90 days. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

