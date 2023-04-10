Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $31.54 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

