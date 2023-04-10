Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $451.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

