Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.