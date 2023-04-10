Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,333,000 after buying an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $375.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $414.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

