Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $236,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.87.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

NFLX opened at $339.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.87 and its 200-day moving average is $303.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

