Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

