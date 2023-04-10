Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.12.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

