Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 13,510 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.