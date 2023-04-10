Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $156.61

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.61.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.5 %

DKS stock opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $39,843,670. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

