BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,522 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 137.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 7.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 43.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 321,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 96,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $90.09 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

