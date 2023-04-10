BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 274,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 39.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,631.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

