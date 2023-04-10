BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth $94,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $838.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

