BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.