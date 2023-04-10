BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $274,000 Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 14,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). SFL had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

SFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

