BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 14.7% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 528,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $568.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 55.64% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.