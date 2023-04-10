BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,201,767 shares of company stock valued at $504,652,598 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.