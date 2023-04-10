C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

CHRW stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

