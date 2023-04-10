Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

T opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.