Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.