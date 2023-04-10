Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 920 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $221,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

DIA opened at $333.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

