Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $369.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.