Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $209.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.