Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $256.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

