Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $209.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

