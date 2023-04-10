CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $33,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.