CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.31 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

