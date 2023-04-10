Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 404 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 404 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

