Center for Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

