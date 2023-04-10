Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3,351.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.5 %

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Shares of USPH stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

