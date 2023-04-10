Center for Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,371,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in RE/MAX by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 33.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Stock Up 0.1 %

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

NYSE:RMAX opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $319.51 million, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $40,116.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $40,116.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,401,084 shares in the company, valued at $43,579,674.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 157,788 shares of company stock worth $2,764,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Further Reading

