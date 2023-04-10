Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,344 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.37 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

